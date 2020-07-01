Denver voters this November may be asked to decide if they are willing to hike taxes to raise about $40 million annually for people experiencing homelessness.
The measure is led by Denver Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and several other homeless service providers to create a dedicated funding source for the city’s thousands of unhoused people.
“The people of Denver have been passionate about improving our city's response to homelessness, and I'm grateful for the community-council-mayoral partnership that will help us deliver on that shared goal,” Kniech said in a statement Wednesday. “With the support of voters in November, a sales tax measure will expand pathways into housing, shelter services and innovative interventions in 2021 and beyond.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock expressed his support for the ballot measure in a press conference Wednesday morning, in which he also announced he had reluctantly come around to the idea of temporarily offering sanctioned outdoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic for people experiencing homeless.
“Due to COVID-19, the humanitarian crisis of homelessness is even more dire today than it was just a few short months ago,” Hancock said.
If referred to the ballot by the Denver City Council this summer and approved by voters in the fall, the measure would increase Denver’s sales tax by .25%, or 2.5 cents for every $10 spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.