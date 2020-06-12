The city of Denver commissioned a local artist to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Broadway between Colfax Avenue and 14th Avenue, which was completed Friday.
The street art, designed by Denver artist Adri Norris, was made possible by numerous community members, including black, indigenous and artists of color.
"This partnership between the city and the artists is being undertaken in the spirit of collaboration and alliance, creating a platform for voices of color, and building community voices against racial injustice," the mayor's office said in a statement Friday.
Traffic lanes was closed along Broadway from 13th Avenue to 17th Avenue through 11:59 p.m. Friday. The area will remain open to foot traffic.
The mural follows in the footsteps of Washington, D.C., Mayor Murel Bowser, who on June 5 authorized the painting of "Black Lives Matter" on 16th Avenue in front of the White House.
