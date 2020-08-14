Coming early next week, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will be launching two large scale cleanup efforts in the city.
On Monday at 12th Avehue and Acoma Street and Tuesday at 13th Avehue and Washington Street, the city will be removing all items “encumbering or obstructing public areas during a coordinated multi-agency cleanup of the area.”
“These areas need to be cleaned due to deteriorating conditions and the significant number of encumbrances interfering with public use of the sidewalk and right-of-way,” said Heather Burke, a spokeswoman for DOTI.
This cleanup is based in section 49-246 of Denver’s code of Ordinance, which authorizes the manager of transportation and infrastructure or the manager's designee to remove or to order the removal of “any article, vehicle or thing whatsoever encumbering any street, alley, sidewalk, parkway or other public way or place.” The ordinance also states that the manager may prescribe appropriate methods, specifications, placement and materials for encumbrances in the public right-of-way.
The city has added that this cleanup is not an enforcement of code 38-86.2, which states that “it shall be unlawful for any person to camp upon any private property without the express written consent of the property owner or the owner's agent, and only in such locations where camping may be conducted in accordance with any other applicable city law.”
This comes after the city has cleared several homeless encampments, one of which led to the injury of Denver Public Schools Board Director Tay Anderson.
Burke said that city and partner outreach teams have been visiting the areas and will be present during next week’s cleanups to connect people to services, resources and shelter. DOTI also continues to offer free storage of belongings, for up to 60 days and will store unattended personal property that does not pose a public health or safety risk, free of charge for up to 60 days.
The city has said that any property removed during this cleaning will be temporarily stored at 1449 Galapago St. for 30 days. Property can be claimed at no charge, and without fear of arrest, between 6 and 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
After 30 days, property will be moved offsite and stored at a different location for an additional 30 days. Anyone wanting to reclaim property can call 311 to inquire and or make arrangements to collect property.
