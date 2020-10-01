One man, who goes by the name Cowboy, cleans his site along a row of tents on Welton Street in downtown Denver on September 9, 2020. The cold front that moved through the metro area that night, bringing freezing temperatures and snow, was particularly hard on those camping on the streets. Many said they huddled in tents to stay warm. Others, living under tarps hung on rope, said they and all of their belongings were soaked by the storm.