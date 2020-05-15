After about two months of having just about all parking restrictions lifted in Denver as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, the city will begin reinforcing some of those parking restrictions as of June 1.
The city's parking fines are down nearly 18%, or about $1.2 million, year to date, according to Heather Burke, spokesperson for the city's Joint Information Center. The city's parking meters are down nearly 35%, or about $1.3 million.
The city’s transportation department “does not yet recommend a full return to conditions prior to COVID-19,” the city said in a Friday press release. “The revised approach to metered parking enforcement supports the turnover of parking spaces and access to businesses that are resuming operations to serve the city’s residents.”
Beginning in June and until further notice, parking meters in downtown Denver will be turned on and operating between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., meaning parkers will be required to pay the meters between those hours.
Parking meters outside of the downtown area will also be turned back on as of June 1 and operate according to price and time limits posted on the meters. Enforcement of time-limited, non-metered parking, as well as residential parking, will resume as well.
Beginning in July, the city will resume its enforcement of parking restrictions for street sweeping, which “keeps dirt and debris out of our air and water and prevents the clogging of storm sewer inlets that creates localized flooding issues,” the city said in the news release.
Because debris typically gathers along the curb line of the street, the city said the transportation department “is asking residents to move their cars so that street sweepers can effectively operate.”
Enforcement of 72-hour parking limits also will resume as of July 1.
The city will continue to suspend its enforcement until further notice of the following:
