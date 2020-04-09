Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced on Thursday that the city will implement additional business tax relief efforts, effective immediately.
The move is made possible by Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order, which allows for greater flexibility for business personal property tax filings.
Deadlines for personal property tax declarations will be extended from April 15 to June 15. To accommodate the later filing deadline, the State Board of Equalization will adjust the remainder of the valuation, protest and appeals calendar.
“The City will work with businesses to establish payment plans for delinquent business personal property taxes,” the city said in a statement April 9.
As of April 1, 46% of taxable business personal property accounts had not yet paid any amount of business personal property tax.
Of all taxable business personal property accounts, 18% paid the first half installment, and 35% paid the full amount.
More information on business personal property may be found at denvergov.org/assessor under the Business Personal Property button.
