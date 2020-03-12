Denver will hold three meetings in March and April to allow for public discussion on the city’s plan to spend federal housing and neighborhood services money.
Each year, Denver develops an action plan to direct how to spend grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through four separate programs. “All the proposed projects and activities are intended to principally benefit residents of Denver who have extremely low, low and moderate-incomes,” reads the 2020 plan, “and populations that have special needs, such as elderly, disabled and HIV/AIDS families and individuals.”
Projects listed in the current document include providing homeowners of 70 units with funds to rehabilitate their homes; providing down payment assistance for 25 households; allowing 30 households to retrofit their homes to be accessible for the elderly and those with disabilities; and offering shelter, street outreach, and rapid rehousing to 20,000 individuals.
The city reported that it has typically been able to secure $10 from other sources from every $1 of HUD grant money. The document reported plans for an affordable housing project on city-owned land within the National Western Complex, which is undergoing reconfiguration. The city acknowledged that “realignment of a portion of Interstate 70...has displaced approximately fifty low-income families and numerous businesses.”
The controversial $1.2 billion project to lower part of I-70 into a ditch generated intense neighborhood opposition, and concerns about noise and pollution.
The meetings are:
Friday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine Street.
Friday, March 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hidden Brook Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street.
Thursday, April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at ReVision, 3800 Morrison Road.
