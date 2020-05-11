At the request of Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver’s legislative branch is expected on Monday night to extend the city’s disaster declaration to June 15 in response to the coronavirus.
The move comes three days after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the state's emergency declaration, which expires in early June.
Hancock first declared a state of emergency on March 12, enabling the administration to tap into additional funding streams and resources to support the city’s efforts to slow the spread of the illness. A few days later, at Hancock’s request, City Council extended the declaration to expire on May 11.
“The occurrence or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from COVID-19 continues to require emergency action and resources to avert danger or damage and to protect public health,” the resolution, which will be up for a vote Monday night, reads.
“This emergency declaration is necessary for the City to continue to receive federal public assistance funds for emergency protective measures,” the document states, as well as to ensure the city has the “ability to expedite procurement for critical services that provide shelter for people in need and purchase protective equipment for Denver’s essential workers, among other time-sensitive needs.”
As of May 11, there have been at least 4,010 COVID-19 cases and at least 197 related deaths, according to the latest data reported by Denver Health.
As of May 9, Denver has spent just over $30 million on supplies, equipment and facilities responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Evan Dreyer, chief of staff for the mayor’s office.
The city has received roughly $127 million in federal support and reimbursements for its COVID-19 response, the city’s Emergency Operations Center reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.