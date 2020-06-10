All cases against people caught after curfew amid George Floyd protests and who were not charged with any other crimes will be dismissed, the Denver City Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Mayor Michael Hancock implemented an 8 p.m. curfew on May 30 in response to demonstrations growing increasingly violent. The curfew was later extended to 9 p.m. and remained in place until 5 a.m. June 5, as clashes between police and protesters dissipated.
The city will be contacting at least 320 people who were charged for curfew violations to offer the opportunity to voluntarily participate in a public forum with Denver police and other community members to share their experiences and perspectives. Dates and times have not yet been announced.
“We recognize the profound value of peaceful protest, especially now,” City Attorney Kristin Bronson said in a statement. “We are dismissing the curfew violations as part of a non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the Court system.
“While I very much hope that there is never a future need for another curfew in Denver, if one is ever imposed, in whatever circumstances, it will be important that our residents take it seriously and comply with it,” she continued.
“We support all First Amendment-based protests, but we could not support the violent, destructive behavior that occurred in the early days of the protests. The City was required to institute the curfew to mitigate risk to life and property. I am hopeful that by dismissing the charges and opening another forum for dialogue between the community, law enforcement and the City, we can listen and learn from each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.