All four of Denver's free, city-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Wednesday due to anticipated cold temperatures and a chance of snow showers.
The facilities set up at Denver Human Services East (3815 Steele St.), Green Valley Ranch Pool (4455 Jebel St.), Paco Sanchez (1290 Knox Ct.) and Ruby Hill (1380 W. Florida Ave.) are planned to reopen Thursday, according to the Denver Department of Health and Environment.
Alternate testing locations can be found online on the city's COVID-19 resources page.
Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach a high near 28 degrees, the National Weather Service reports, with a 30% chance of snow showers. The evening air could bring a low of about 15 degrees and a 40% chance of snow showers, which are expected to accumulate less than a half-inch.
Late last month, snowfall also disrupted the city's testing site operations, which resulted in a four-hour delayed opening, meaning people could not be tested until noon.
In addition to weather challenges, Denver's COVID-19 sites have also faced issues with high demand since the city closed its large testing facility at the Pepsi Center at the end of September, resulting in early closures and traffic congestion problems.
The shift to small community testing sites is in an effort to better reach neighborhoods in which infection rates are high and to make free testing more accessible to those most vulnerable to the virus.
In Denver, the hardest hit populations are Native American and Native Alaskan populations and as well as Hispanic or Latino populations, according to data collected by Denver Public Health.
Since March, more than 33,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Denver. As of Tuesday, the city's positivity rate hovered at nearly 7%.
Across the state, health officials estimate 1 in 41 people are infected with the virus.
