Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will join forces Thursday afternoon to announce a free, large-scale drive-up coronavirus testing site.
Plans will be unveiled at the Pepsi Center in Denver, where the testing facility will be located, Hancock confirmed in a webinar Wednesday.
"We have worked to remove barriers to testing, one of them being you need a doctor's order to be tested," he said. "We have, in Denver, worked to remove that in partnership with Denver Health.
"Now if you feel you have symptoms or have been exposed, you can now come for testing, and we'll be announcing tomorrow a partnership that will allow you to come to the Pepsi Center and do that."
On Tuesday, Denver announced the first deployment of $20 million in federal stimulus dollars it received to address the pandemic. The city said it would use $5 million, in part, to fund “widespread” community testing.
Officials will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday to make the announcement, which can be viewed on Facebook and at denvergov.org.
