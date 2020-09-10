Denver Streets Partnership and the city’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will host a “Streets for People Summit” from Sept. 16-19, with discussion oriented around creating safer streets, reducing car dependency and combating climate change.
“Over 4 days of virtual discussion and networking we’ll explore opportunities and resources, consider best practices from around the world and engage decision-makers, implementers and one another towards action that encourages walking, biking, rolling, and taking transit while making Denver’s neighborhoods equitable, healthy and active,” the event page advertises.
While the event will take place virtually, there are in-person walking tours for a limited number of registrants. Sessions will cover the topics of public transportation in a post-COVID-19 world, creating public spaces and “re-imagining movement.”
Last year’s summit had approximately 160 participants. One of the features of the event was a panel about micro-mobility trends in Denver featuring city and transit leaders.
“Attendees heard about Denver's pilot program for motorized scooters and e-bikes, improvements to our transit system coming very soon, and emerging opportunities for moving goods around our city without relying solely on large delivery trucks that gobble up street space,” a review indicated.
