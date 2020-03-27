Elected leaders representing Denver at the state and local level are organizing a citywide phone bank to connect the city’s older residents to support services to help them navigate the coronavirus crisis.
The Denver delegation to the state legislature — including Sens. Julie Gonzales, Chris Hansen, Robert Rodriguez, Tammy Story and Angela Williams, as well as Reps. James Coleman, Alec Garnett, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Leslie Herod, Susan Lontine, Emily Sirota, Alex Valdez and Steve Woodrow — is partnering with Denver City Council, the Regional Transportation District and Denver Public Schools to connect seniors with locally-based resources throughout the city.
“We are calling to older Denverites, 65 and up, just to check in and to make sure that folks have all of the resources that they need in order to keep themselves safe during this pandemic,” Sen. Gonzales said on Thursday during a virtual town hall intended to inform North and West Denver residents about ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.
The goal is to call more than 40,000 Denver residents to help connect them with local food assistance, transportation, financial support, job opportunities and “hope during a time of isolation,” according to the announcement Denver Councilwoman Jamie Torres shared in a newsletter Thursday.
Gonzales said, as of Thursday afternoon, leaders have seen more than 300 volunteers sign up to help make phone calls, but many more are needed.
“There’s a lot of work for us to do,” she said, “but I know that when community comes together, we are unstoppable.”
Those interested in assisting with phone bank efforts need only a computer and smart phone and can sign up to volunteer here.
