Denver's Department of Housing Stability on Thursday issued a request for proposals for the management of a safe camping site for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.
The proposal will entail the management of "and/or other innovative approaches to temporary emergency sheltering," according to Denver's housing department. The agreement will also cover services at the camping sites, called Safe Outdoor Spaces, through the end of 2021, with possible extensions.
HOST is seeking responses from service providers that have experience serving unhoused people "in outdoor environments in a trauma-informed and person-centered way."
The agency is also looking for one or more proposals from service providers looking to provide managed support at city-owned or controlled sites, "and/or at privately held sites where the proposer has demonstrable site access for operations and services."
Interested parties should submit their proposal here. Proposals will be accepted until 3 p.m. Nov. 13. A pre-bid virtual conference will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 3.
This story is developing and will be updated.
