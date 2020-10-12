Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday called the deadly weekend shooting that occurred after dueling protests between activists Saturday a “tragedy" and said the suspect's lack of firearm or security guard credentials "really is concerning.”
The suspect, Matthew Dolloff, 30, was identified as a private security guard contracted through Pinkerton by 9News to accompany staff at protests. He was not licensed to be a security guard in Denver as required in the city, according to Eric Escudero, spokesperson for the city's Department of Excise and Licenses.
If armed, security guards must also have the endorsement of the Denver Department of Public Safety, he said. "This individual didn't have either."
In November 2018, the Department of Excise and Licenses implemented new, tougher rules for how security guards are licensed, including the requirement of 16 hours of training. Denver, Colorado Springs and Glendale are the only cities in the state that require a private security employer and security guard to be licensed. There is no state security guard license in Colorado.
The investigation into Dolloff’s and Pinkerton’s licensing remains open, Escudero said.
“While this is still an investigation, we do plan to propose to pursue fully the scope of our legal power within the situation,” Hancock told reporters.
Dolloff's family attorney, Doug Richards, told The Denver Post that “Even if he didn’t carry the special Denver security license, it didn’t stop Pinkerton from sending Matt into that job and it doesn’t change the fact that Matt was acting in self-defense."
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as Lee Keltner, 49.
Carol Keltner, who identified herself as Lee Keltner's mother, wrote on the Northeast Arkansas Tea Party Group on Facebook about her son's death at the protest, according to The Denver Post. "He was murdered because he backed the police," she wrote in a post that has since been deleted.
Other social media posts from family members and videos linked to Keltner's Brighton-based hat business have been taken down and a family member couldn't be reached for comment.
As Denver braces for its third wave of the coronavirus, the mayor said he is “not encouraging” people to be part of any large gatherings, including protests.
“It’s too untenable, unsafe, for folks with regards to the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
“But if marches are taking place, obviously — as we did from Day 1 with demonstrations in our city — we encourage people to demonstrate safely, to demonstrate without violence in our city and to exercise your First Amendment right,” he added. “That will always be what we stand by, and we will hold folks accountable for acting with violence and destruction in our community.”
In a statement on Sunday, the Denver Republican Party blamed the city’s leadership for what unfolded over the weekend and ultimately led to the death of the victim, identified by many media outlets as Lee Keltner.
“The targeting of conservatives and Republicans throughout our country’s Democrat-led cities demonstrates the callous disregard for certain human lives," the group said. "In Denver, the failure of Mayor Hancock to condemn and control this violence, the failure of the City Council to shut down their most egregious members screaming to bring lawlessness to Denver, and the failure of District Attorney Beth McCann to prosecute those responsible for this violence has emboldened those who wish to eliminate any who dare oppose their fascist tactics.”
Denver Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer wrote on Facebook that peaceful protest is Americans' "most important right," but that it should never devolve into anything less.
"Violence is never the answer. Destruction is never the answer," she wrote. "This has to stop."
Later, she tweeted that she was "attacked" by both the left and right for her post: "The left says he deserved to die for being a fascist. The right says it’s the City’s fault for allowing demonstrations all summer."
Now is the time "to come together," she said. "A court of law will sort out fault, not the court of social media."
The shooting remains under investigation, according to the Denver Police Department.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.