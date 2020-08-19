The number of people searching for apartments in Denver has shrunk since last year, a new report by Apartment List has found.
The quarter 3 migration report analyzed proprietary data from millions of user searches on Apartment List spanning from April through early August in order to determine where Americans are planning to move next, Rob Warnock, a research associate with Apartment List said.
“The phenomenon that we are framing this version of our report on is around the pandemic and trying to understand what is happening now that is not happening before,” Warnock said.
The report found that the amount of renters looking for a place to live in Denver from outside the metro area dropped from 42.6% last year to 37.3% this year. It also found that 24% of apartment hunters currently living in Denver are looking to move elsewhere, up from 23.4% last year.
Warnock said that up until this year, fewer American families had been moving each year, for the past 35 years. In 1985 over 20% of families moved and by 2019 that rate had been cut in half. But, the effects of the pandemic have made an impact on the desire to move.
While there are some across the country moving, the study found people are more commonly interested in moving within the state they are already in. Renters that are looking to move to the Denver metro area are primarily searching from within Colorado, with the highest coming from Colorado Springs and Boulder
“A lot of people are out there and rethinking where they want to live,” Warnock said. “We know search activity has been rising since the pandemic started, but this tells us is that not a lot of people are considering, ‘oh I am going to pack up and move across the country.’ It is a lot of people who are staying relatively committed to where they live today, but maybe searching for something different enough to match their new lifestyle or economic reality.”
The data found that for people leaving the Denver metro area, Boulder is the most popular destination, with 21.7% of interested Boulder renters coming from Denver. Warnock said that he believes part of this is because people looking for jobs in the metro area don’t necessarily have to live in the hub city anymore, as they can still access that job market.
“There is a lot more attention being paid to these secondary markets where people can still reap the benefits of proximity to the job centers, but not necessarily put up with the added expenses, or the traffic, or the competitiveness of the rental market,” Warnock said. “That seems to be less appealing now than it did a year prior.”
Denver joins other tech hub cities like Seattle, Nashville and San Francisco with a drop in interested renters this year. The report showed that compared to the same time last year, there have been notable shifts in search activity, and it is believed that this is due to the pandemic and its impacts on the economy.
Warnock said that he does not believe that this is a trend that is going to disappear soon, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
“I think a lot of the economic forces that have contributed to all of this are still just as prevalent in people’s lives as they were a couple of months ago, Warnock said. “For the remainder of the summer and fall, this isn’t going to be something that will go away.”
