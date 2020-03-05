Denver’s Public Art Program is looking to commission artists for the Riverfront Open Space along the South Platte River at the National Western Center Campus in Denver.
The artist or artist team will be given $400,000 to create a “signature work of art” that is intended to “enhance the experience” for people visiting the space, according to the Thursday release.
“The selection panel seeks a sculptural or architecturally-integrated artwork that demonstrates an authentic connection between people and the South Platte River and tells the story of the area — historically, agriculturally, socially and ecologically,” the release stated.
As part of the city’s billion-dollar redevelopment of the National Western Center that will nearly double the size of the grounds, the half-mile stretch of the South Platte River will define the western border of the campus.
“An area that was once considered unsafe, polluted and inaccessible by historical industrial impacts will be restored to an amenity for the surrounding neighborhoods’ and region’s revitalized engagement through recreation, education, cultural gatherings and celebrations,” according to Denver Public Art.
In addition to public art, the riverfront space will provide walking and bicycling trails, areas for small performances, spots to picnic and play areas for families.
Applications are open to all U.S. artists and must be submitted by the end of the day on March 30. Finalists will be selected in April, and a winner will be chosen in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.