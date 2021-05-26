Alex Marrero, the interim leader of a New York City-area school district and a former principal in the nation's largest school system, is the Denver Board of Education's choice to be the next superintendent.
At an announcement at South High School on Wednesday, Marrero and district leaders emphasized his commitment to bilingual learners and parents, and openly acknowledged concerns that Marrero lacked experience in Colorado and as a K-12 classroom teacher.
"It's less about where you start. It's more about the journey and how you collaborate with the folks who are innovative," said Marrero, 38. "I have no qualms in saying what I do not know. I'm the most ignorant person standing up here right now in terms of Denver Public Schools. I know that much."
Currently, Marrero is the interim superintendent of the City School District of New Rochelle, which has 10 schools and just under 11,000 students. Denver's school population, by contrast, is nearly nine times larger.
The other finalists for the Denver position were Andre Wright, chief academic officer at Aurora Public Schools, and Stephanie Soliven, an administrator at Brevard Public Schools in Florida. The previous superintendent, Susana Cordova, departed after two years to take a job in the Dallas Independent School District.
Carrie Olson, the board president, said that while no one candidate would check all boxes, the board saw Marrero as someone inspirational.
"What a great leader does is create conditions for everybody to do their best work. He's a multilingual learner," she said. Parents "want their children to be educated, want them to be safe, want them to get from point A to B, and to be able to be seen and heard for who they are. And I think we heard that strongly in Dr. Marrero."
Spanish-speaking students comprise 36% of Denver's school system, and nearly 57% of the student body is Hispanic. Verónica Figolie, the president and CEO of the fundraising organization Denver Public Schools Foundation, said in English and Spanish at the press conference that it was important to have a superintendent who could communicate with the majority of parents who speak Spanish.
In the past, Marrero has spoken about the disparity between the percentage of the student population nationally that is Hispanic, and the much smaller proportion of school leaders who are.
"Latinx superintendents are significantly underrepresented given their ethnic pupil population," he tweeted in May 2019. "Only 2% of superintendents are categorized as Latinx in the over 14,000 school districts in the U.S. Does your states' educator workforce represent the rich diversity of your students?"
Marrero indicated his first priority would be to plan for the resumption of school in August in light of the pandemic. He also said he would assess the excellence plans for Black students that Denver schools have developed in the last two years. But "listening and learning" would be his immediate priority.
"One year of leading a district during a pandemic equates to a decade of being superintendent, in my opinion," he said.
Marrero subsequently took questions from a group of students who attended the announcement. He committed to engaging student leaders in his work, and said adults often make the mistake of thinking they are knowledgeable because of their own childhood experiences in school.
"This is the dream opportunity," he told them. "I hope to retire from here."
According to his online resume, Marrero has worked for the New Rochelle school district since January 2020, first as an assistant superintendent, then in the top job for only the past eight months. Prior to that, he spent just under two years as assistant superintendent for the East Ramapo Central School District. His first decade in education came in the New York City schools, where he served as a guidance counselor, college advisor and athletic director, before eventually becoming an assistant principal and principal in the Bronx.
He is also an adjunct professor at Manhattan College, teaching about education.
Marrero was a contender to be the permanent head of the New Rochelle schools. On the same day the DPS board announced his selection, the New Rochelle district chose the other finalist to succeed Marrero.
Current and former school leaders in Denver said the community was looking for a unifier and a champion for underserved students, and believed the Bronx-raised Marrero would fill that role. He emphasized that performance gaps are unacceptable, and he would begin the process of gathering information about the district.
"Those who are doubtful: you have every right to be doubtful," Marrero said. "You don't know until we really engage."
Olson indicated the board is in contract negotiations with Marrero, and would likely vote on his appointment at its June 3 meeting.
Following the announcement, leaders of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association released a statement praising the board's choice.
"We are supportive of the DPS Board’s decision to select Dr. Alex Marrero as the new superintendent of Denver Public Schools and look forward to partnering with Dr. Marrero to equitably address the needs of our students, educators and community members," said Tiffany Choi and Rob Gould, the president and president-elect of the union, respectively. "Additionally, we are optimistic that the superintendent and the DPS School Board will work with us to dismantle systematic racism within education as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.