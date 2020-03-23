Just three hours after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued the city's first stay-at-home order, a sea of people flooded the city's liquor stores and dispensaries before they were set to close Tuesday evening. But then the city decided to walk back some of its rules.
New modifications now clarify that liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries can remain open with "extreme physical distancing" in place.
In other words, officials with Denver's Office of Emergency Management said, that means ensuring patrons remain 6 feet apart from each other at all times.
The city also clarified that all construction operations and projects will be exempt from the stay-at-home order.
The new rules, to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, ban nearly all other activities other than buying groceries, attending to medical needs and exercising outdoors.
