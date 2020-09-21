Denver’s agencies charged with keeping the city safe will continue to receive the greatest allocation of taxpayer dollars, according to the nearly 800-page budget drafted by Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration for 2021.
Of the city's proposed $1.3 billion budget, roughly 42% would be devoted to public safety. Meanwhile, cries to defund the police loom over elected officials’ heads as this year is on track to be one of Denver’s most violent in more than a decade.
"There is a real tension in our community, and it puts us in a really difficult position," Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said during public safety budget hearings Friday.
This year, the Department of Public Safety, which encompasses the police, fire and sheriff departments as well as the 911 call center, was allocated $588.3 million. Next year, thanks to a budget shortfall of $190 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, that number has been reduced by 9%, for a new total of $533 million.
The Denver Police Department has historically been the most costly of all safety agencies, and next year appears to be no different. The agency is proposing a $229.5 million budget, representing a 9.7% reduction, for 2021. Those scalebacks will largely affect personnel: An estimated 70 fewer officers will be hired next year, and 25 non-uniformed positions will go unfilled. The bulk of the decrease, about $17.5 million, reflects an accounting change in how the city pays for officers at Denver International Airport.
Hancock has made clear that those cuts do not reflect the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in custody of white Minneapolis police officers.
"This budget does not support a false choice between safety and transforming our criminal justice system," Hancock said Sept. 15, when he unveiled the budget. "It does both."
The mayor will be investing in alternatives to policing, however, by allocating $1 million into the city’s Support Team Assisted Response program, which diverts low-level 911 calls to health professionals. The pilot program is currently funded with grants from the Caring for Denver Foundation, but the plan is to leverage permanent city funding to expand the program.
“This is our effort, during a fiscal crisis, to put a high-dollar amount to show our values of this program and the diversification of alternative response,” Public Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson told council members.
Still, Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech said she wants to see the budget for Denver’s STAR program quadrupled to at least $4 million, and District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds echoed her. Kniech also argued that the program should not live within the police department under its 911 call center, but rather be moved to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, a request Robinson said he would consider.
The Denver Sheriff Department, which oversees the city’s two jails, is reducing its budget by less than 2% for a new total of $148.3 million, down from $151.2 million budgeted this year. Reductions are reflective of the city’s goal to maintain lower inmate populations into next year, a policy that began during the pandemic in an effort to curb the spread of the virus and ultimately led to savings.
“If we can continue to keep those population numbers low, we expect this trend to continue into 2021,” Sheriff Elias Diggins said Friday during budget hearings before the Denver City Council.
The proposed budget cuts in 2021 would include closing the second floor of the women’s facility at the Denver County Jail, implementing a hiring freeze for 45 full-time employees. Contingent on maintaining low jail populations next year, the sheriff's department also plans to reduce staffing where able and continue closing jail housing units.
The Denver City Council will continue to hold budget hearings through Sept. 24. The 13-member body will then decide whether to propose changes to the Hancock administration before they vote on the finalized document in November.
