Say goodbye to the last remaining one-way street in Denver’s rapidly developing River North neighborhood.
Crews from Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will spend Thursday and Friday converting a 1-mile, one-way stretch of Walnut Street to help ease traffic, reduce vehicle speeds and improve circulation in the busy corridor.
The makeover, three years in the making, is intended to encourage more walking and biking on two-way streets, which have been shown to reduce traffic speeds. It also falls in line with the Hancock administration, which aims to reduce Denver’s greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2040.
Walnut Street will be closed from Broadway to Downing beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday until Friday afternoon due to construction, but sidewalks and side streets will remain open.
Denver’s transportation department also upgraded the traffic signal at the Broadway and Walnut intersection “to accommodate two-way travel with new pedestrian countdowns to help facilitate safer crossings for people walking and riding bikes,” the department said in a release Wednesday. The signal will be switched back on when restriping and signage updates are finished.
Later this fall, crews will be back to change all parking on the stretch of Walnut Street to parallel parking.
