Denver’s outdoor patio expansion program, a lifeline for many restaurant and bar owners throughout the pandemic, will be extended through October 2021, city leaders announced Tuesday.
The initiative launched May 18 to temporarily allow restaurants and bars to utilize adjacent outdoor space — including parking lots, streets and sidewalks — to resume sit-down service while maintaining physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program was initially scheduled to expire Sept. 7 but was extended in July through Halloween in anticipation of a second outbreak.
Now, after facing mounting pressure from the business community to keep the program going, the city will stretch it by another year.
“We’re proud this program has been a lifeblood for expanded serving capacity to help keep Denver businesses open and their employees working,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “We will work with restaurants and bars on creative models that allow them to extend this program through the cold weather months, while maintaining the strenuous protections in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission.”
The news comes as a relief to the restaurant industry, and at a critical time.
"We're grateful to the City of Denver for extending the outdoor expansion program for a year," Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, told Colorado Politics. "Continued capacity restrictions mean that restaurants are facing a difficult winter, and need as much help as possible to survive into the spring."
At least 333 businesses in Denver have been approved to expand their outdoor capacity, amounting to more than $1.6 million in waived street occupancy fees to make the program more affordable for applicants. The city has also approved at least nine street closures to support patio expansions, including at Larimer Square in downtown Denver, and continues to accept applications on a rolling basis.
This winter, however, restaurants and bars will be challenged to find ways to keep their patrons warm outside.
“It comes to the question of how do you winterize those patios? How do you offer space heaters?” said Eric Hiraga, executive director of Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, who also leads the Economic Relief and Recovery Council, an advisory group created in response to COVID-19 that’s leading this effort.
The state last week released new guidance around winter patios, which detailed ways to construct temporary structures that could help maintain heat.
"Those investments will be significant, however, in a time when restaurants are strapped for cash," said Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, "so we continue to push for financial assistance at all levels of government to help operators deal with costs."
The city is exploring ways it could help fund winter equipment, Hiraga said in late August. For example, supplies like heaters could be funded using the second round of the city’s small business relief grants, which he said will be deployed in the coming months upon Denver City Council’s approval.
The extended program will allow businesses not impacting the public right of way to request a 120-day extension past Oct. 31. Those that have outstretched into the public right of way can request a 90-day extension past Halloween, which will give Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure time to review street, sidewalk, alley, parking and travel lane closures associated with the program.
That’s not the only change offered in the extended outdoor dining program, however.
Under new rules, businesses can apply for additional extensions, after they’ve been approved for their 90- or 120-day extension. The city will also consider permanent expansions and is encouraging restaurants and bar owners who want to make the leap to get started on the application process this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.