Nearly 300 north Denver residents and community partners have pledged to participate in “Takeout Tuesdays,” a new initiative to support local restaurants facing financial hardship in the midst of the coronavirus.
The campaign, which promotes ordering out one to two times a week, was launched by the Northside Sustainability Alliance, a newly formed group promoting “smart growth and sustainability” in Denver’s northwest neighborhoods.
“We view sustainability from a neighborhood and cultural perspective as well as environmental. Part of that sustainable lens is having a strong and vibrant local business community,” Keith Meyer, spokesman for the alliance, told Colorado Politics in an email. “When the stay-at-home orders started, we wanted to find a way that we could help to support our neighborhoods during this time.”
Mayor Michael Hancock announced on March 16 that Denver restaurants would have to suspend dine-in service to prevent further spread of the virus, and in a press conference Monday, he predicted the order will likely be extended.
“You can bet on that,” he said.
Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, who represents northwest Denver, has taken an active role in “Takeout Tuesdays,” helping promote it on social media and during Monday's council meeting.
“It’s going to take all of us to get through this, so please buy local,” she said Monday night.
Linda Hampsten Fox is chef and owner of the Bindery, a modern market and eatery in northwest Denver. Hers is one of many local restaurants that have had to adjust to the pandemic by offering pickup and curbside service.
“Neighborhood restaurants have been the cornerstone of communities for a long time," said Hampsten Fox, who for years worked as a private chef for high-profile clients, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Jane Goodall.
"Three years ago we made a strong commitment to be in LoHi," she said in a statement. "We’re still here and we’re not going anywhere. We’ll continue to provide the best services we can.“
By signing the “Takeout Tuesdays” pledge, participants opt in to receive weekly reminders and recommendations for to-go food options around north Denver. They are encouraged to share photos and posts on social media. They’ll also be given chances to win prizes.
"The purpose of the Northside Sustainability Alliance is to promote partnerships between neighborhood, business, and community groups across the Northside,” Meyer wrote. “We can't think of a better opportunity to partner with other groups than by helping to support our local business community during these challenging times."
Although the effort is currently focused on north Denver, Meyer said the alliance would “be thrilled if other neighborhoods wanted to join the effort.”
