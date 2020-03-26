A new report shows that business closures caused by the coronavirus will disproportionately impact sectors of the economy that already struggle from lower incomes, greater housing cost burden and less workplace flexibility — and Denver’s workforce is not immune.
About 11% of Denver workers, or nearly 143,000 people, who are employed full-time in industries deemed “non-essential” will face the most economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the real estate listing site Apartment List, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We find a stark correlation between income and job flexibility,” Apartment List spokesman Justin Chaplin said in an email.
“In this new ‘quarantine economy,’ working from home is the most impactful thing workers can do to ensure job stability,” the report stated. “But while remote work is becoming more popular over time, access is not universal. A much larger share of high-income earners have this luxury; many lower-wage employees do not.”
More than half of the nation’s workers who annually earn $100,000 or more say that they can work remotely, the report found, compared with about 15% of those who earn $25,000 a year or less.
Employees in the lower-income bracket tend to be service sector employees, retail workers and early educators. Many of them also are more likely to be people of color who have less access to health insurance.
Since Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced on March 16 the closure of dining in at restaurants and bars until May 11, much of the service industry has been sent scrambling to come up with new ways to survive, including shifting business models to accommodate delivery, carry-out and drive-thru services.
The mayor has since issued a stay-at-home order that was followed just two days later by a statewide stay-at-home mandate declared by Gov. Jared Polis. The statewide order will continue through at least April 11.
Across the state, at least 174,000 employees in the restaurant industry have lost their jobs, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association. About 80% of all restaurants have had to lay off workers, and another 42% have had to temporarily close entirely.
Denver is working with city agencies on a business support plan that will provide help for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the city’s plan includes offering up to $2 million through its Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan to small businesses or private nonprofits “that suffer a substantial economic injury resulting from a declared disaster, like COVID-19.”
The city is also creating a $4 million Small Business Emergency Relief Fund that will provide up to $7,500 in cash grants to small business that may have been forced temporarily close, lay off staff or forego rent and utility payments.
Polis also asked the White House on Wednesday for a disaster declaration, joining several other states that have requested and been granted that status.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a $2 trillion stimulus package to help blunt the force of the coronavirus outbreak’s economic impact, which is expected to reach President Donald Trump’s desk for approval by Friday. The bill would attempt to expand unemployment benefits and distribute $1,200 checks to workers earning less than $75,000.
“Although these measures will provide a much needed buffer,” the Apartment List report stated, “the most at-risk workers will likely still face significant struggles if the quarantine economy persists for an extended period of time.”
