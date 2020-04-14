More than half of Denver residents have completed the 2020 Census, but disparities in response rates are clear between the city’s haves and have-nots.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, Denver’s low response rates largely follow the city’s infamous “inverted letter L,” a shape that forms a boundary roughly aligned with Interstate Highways 70 and 25 and illustrates physical and socioeconomic barriers in the city.
Among Denver’s north and west neighborhoods — areas largely inhabited by lower-income and minority residents — response rates are as slight as zero to 15%.
The findings are hardly surprising: Certain demographic traits, including low education levels and being part of a minority, are typically associated with low response rates, according to the Bureau.
Denver County currently ranks 13th in the state for the highest response rate. Douglas County tops the list with a 64.5% response rate.
“We still have a way to go before getting close to our target of achieving a complete count,” Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega wrote to fellow council members in an April 13 email obtained by Colorado Politics.
Across the country, Colorado sits in 11th place with a statewide self-response rate of 52.4%.
More than 70 million households have responded to date, according to the Bureau, representing nearly half of all households in the nation.
The Bureau, which has already adjusted its operations timeline due to the coronavirus outbreak, announced on Tuesday additional changes to its plans.
“In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts,” U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Steven Dillingham, the Bureau’s director, said in a joint statement.
Under the new plan, field data collection and self-response deadlines will be extended to October 31, allowing apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states by July 31, 2021.
