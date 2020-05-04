Denver City Council will introduce on Monday night legislation that will delay the citywide plastic and paper bag fee — originally scheduled to take effect this summer – until July 2021 due to the coronavirus.
Councilwoman Kendra Black, who sponsored the fee that was approved in late December, told Colorado Politics on March 21 that it is “not a good time [to be] working on this now,” and that delaying its implementation was “the right thing to do.”
At the time, she said plans to roll out fees would be delayed by six months, but the timeline has since been pushed back by a year, according to the new bill.
“In response to challenging economic conditions and burdens on retailers and shoppers, Denver’s single-use bag fee will be delayed to ensure proper implementation of the law and best serve Denver residents,” the bill reads.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 asked municipalities to suspend plastic bag fees for grocery stores for a month, stating that the use of plastic bags would help reduce further spread of the illness. His request was a main factor in the council’s decision to delay, the legislation states.
Cities across the country have relaxed restrictions on reusable bags amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Denver’s fee does take effect next summer, it will charge consumers 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag they use to take home goods and groceries. Retailers will pocket 4 cents from every grocery bag sold, and the city will keep the rest.
An estimated 250 million bags are used by Denver residents every year, according to city documents.
