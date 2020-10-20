A long-term plan meant to guide growth and development over the next 20 years in Denver’s Hale, Montclair, East Colfax and South Park Hill neighborhoods was advanced Tuesday by the Denver City Council’s land use committee.
The vision, a 255-page policy recommendations document shaped in a three-year public process, will be heard for a first reading by the full council next month. If all goes according to Denver Community Planning and Development’s plan, every neighborhood in the city will go through a similar process in the next decade. In fact, the East Central Area Plan — which covers North Capitol Hill, Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, City Park West, City Park and Congress Park — was adopted earlier this month.
The East Area Plan is intended to help local businesses “remain and thrive,” ensure affordable housing, preserve the diversity of East Colfax Avenue and surrounding architecture, provide more trees and open spaces and make it safer and more accessible to get around.
The city’s “east” neighborhoods have an estimated 14,661 households today, or about 5% of Denver’s total households, according to CPD. Over the next two decades, the area is expected to add between 4,200 and 4,800 new homes, or about 5% of Denver’s projected growth by 2040.
More than 33,000 people call the area home, and there are an estimated 11,155 jobs in the area, with roughly 3,000 more expected to be added over the next 20 years. Most residents, about 63%, are white. About 16.5% of residents are Hispanic or Latino. Nearly 12% are Black, and about 5% are Asian.
The plan is opposed by the East Colfax Community Collective, a grassroots organization made up of refugees, immigrants, small business owners, renters and homeowners that advocates for anti-displacement issues. The group argues that the East Area vision “reinforces rather than challenges broken zoning tools that have historically and continue to fail” people of color and other vulnerable, underserved communities.
The ECCC takes issue with one sentence within the plan in particular: “Single unit areas should remain primarily single unit.”
Across the U.S., the wealth for Black families last year was less than 15% that of white families, according to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, released by the Federal Reserve last month. White families had a median family wealth of $188,200, while Black families had just $24,100.
“We cannot support a plan that unnecessarily reinforces a failed Single Family Unit (SFU) zoning code and declares large segments of our community untouchable largely on racial lines,” ECCC board member Nathan Adams said in a statement.
The controversial sentence was removed from the East Area Plan after the Denver Planning Board approved the plan in a 6-3 vote following a public hearing on Oct. 7. The planning board's approval came with the condition that the sentence be removed from the plan before the document made it to the City Council’s land use committee.
On Tuesday, however, council members Chris Herndon and Amanda Sawyer, who represent neighborhoods included in the plan, said they would be reinserting the sentence before the legislation is up for vote by the full council next month.
The change is “reflective of the community conversations we had,” Sawyer told committee members Tuesday, “and also because, frankly, removing that one sentence doesn’t really do a lot because maps still reflect that in the East Area Plan, and there are parts of the East Area Plan that refer to that sentence, but now that sentence is gone, so it's confusing.”
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca amplified the ECCC’s argument during the committee meeting, but did not oppose the plan advancing to the full council.
“We’re protecting in a blanket fashion the one category or zoning type that typically houses a more privileged population,” she said, adding that she did not support adding the sentence back into the plan. “The community spoke, the Planning Board listened, and I hope that our council colleagues will also listen.”
Sawyer snapped back, calling CdeBaca’s remarks a “mischaracterization” and telling her to “read the plan,” which she said is reflective of a variety of voices, not just East Colfax Community Collective's, which “might be louder and more vocal.”
Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, who prizes herself as a zoning whiz, criticized the focus of Wednesday's' committee meeting, which she said overlooked the heart of the plan.
“We are talking about one sentence, and we are talking about one district instead of actually talking about the Colfax corridor,” she said. Neighborhood plans are intended to be “high-level” documents, “not a rezoning tool.”
The East Area Plan aligns with Blueprint Denver, the city’s land use and transportation plan for the next 20 years. The East Area Plan will be adopted after a public hearing and a majority vote from the council.
