For the first year ever, Denver’s ballots will be mailed at a first-class rate to ensure they make it into mailboxes in time for the November election.
In previous races, ballots were mailed at standard postage rates but prioritized as a courtesy by the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Denver Elections Division. In light of major policy changes at USPS, however, which have caused widespread delays in mail delivery and heightened concerns that mail-in voting could be disrupted, the city isn't taking any chances.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of the November presidential election, mail ballots must have higher priority status now more than ever,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López announced Thursday.
“By mailing ballots at the first-class rate, we are ensuring that Denver voters have the time they need to make informed choices on the lengthy ballot this fall,” he added. “In addition to electing federal and state officials, there are judges up for retention plus numerous state and local ballot issues that will require research. Voters shouldn’t be forced to rush their decisions if their ballots arrive later than expected.”
Ballot will begin mailing out on Oct. 9, and voters can return them at one of the city’s 38 ballot drop boxes, which are open 24 hours. Voters can also submit their ballots at a drive-thru ballot drop-off location or return it by mail.
If voting by mail, the Denver Elections Division urges residents to submit their ballots by Oct. 26 to ensure it’s received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day.
Denver’s ballot will be lengthy, with three double-sided cards that include 23 state and local questions for voters to chew on.
Ballots are available in English and Spanish. The Elections Division is also translating sample ballots, available online, in Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, Somali and Amharic.
