Denver International Airport is enhancing its efforts to keep passengers and employees healthy amid a growing outbreak of COVID-19, the technical name for the novel coronavirus.
Despite having no confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado, and the fact that DIA is not one of the 20 airports being screened by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the airport nevertheless is taking “proactive” steps to prevent people from getting sick.
“We are actively monitoring and assessing the potential impacts of the coronavirus and working closely with our local and federal partners and our airlines to reduce the risk to our passengers,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a Monday release. “While we are providing hygiene assistance for our passengers, we strongly urge everyone to follow guidance from the (CDC), including normal best practices to prevent the spread of germs.”
Part of the airport’s efforts include installing sanitary wipes in jet bridges for passengers to sanitize their plane seat; adding more hand sanitizer stations; increasing the “frequency and intensity” of disinfecting washrooms and other public areas with germ-killing cleaning agents; and using treating checkpoint screening bins with “powerful antimicrobial technology” that prevents the growth of bacteria and viruses.
DIA officials are also urging its staff and passengers to wash their hands with soap regularly for at least 20 seconds and to cough and sneeze into their elbow.
“All of these are easy and effective ways to avoid contracting or transmitting common colds, flu and other viruses,” the airport said in a statement.
In Colorado, 23 people have been tested for COVID-19, all of which returned negative. Nine test results are currently pending.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has called the risk to the state “low.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.