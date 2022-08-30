Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, asks Denver Rustlers founder Larry Mizel to autograph his western shirt as Gov. Jared Polis looks on at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group departs on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Hundreds of business, political and community leaders dusted off their matching western shirts and cowboy hats before gathering on Tuesday at a steakhouse in Denver for what has become an annual outing to support and celebrate Colorado's rural economy.
For the 38th year, the Denver Rustlers made the trek to Pueblo, where the philanthropic organization participated in the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, asks Denver Rustlers founder Larry Mizel to autograph his western shirt as Gov. Jared Polis looks on at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group departs on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb; Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse; Maribelia Avalos, founding executive director of the Community Athletic Soccer Academy; U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; and Rick Sapkin, founder and managing principal of Edgemark Development, chat at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young, 2022 Republican secretary of state nominee Pam Anderson and state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, the GOP nominee in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, pose for a snapshot at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Clad in the distinctive Rockmount Ranch Wear shirts and straw cowboy hats, Denver Rustlers listen to welcoming remarks at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before members depart on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown and GOP gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl listen welcoming remarks at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Denver Rustlers founder Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings, welcomes the crowd as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock stands by at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the group departs on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, United Airlines director of state and local government affairs Mizraim Cordero, Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter and state Reps. Meg Froelich and Leslie Herod smile for the camera at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Gov. Jared Polis, both Democrats, embrace as they welcome Denver Rustlers at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group departs on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Denver Rustlers founder Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings, welcomes the crowd at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group takes its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Standing by are Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Sewald Hanging Public Affairs founder Joshua Hanfling, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
Douglas County Commissioner George Teal, left, and Joe O'Dea, the 2022 Republican nominee for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat, talk at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
State Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and state Rep. Naquetta Ricks, all Democrats, mingle at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, left, and Denver Rustlers founder Tim Schultz visit at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the group embarks on its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
State Rep. Meg Froelich, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana M. Lew and Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter talk transportation at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and ForceMetrics CEO and founder Andre McGregor visit at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, right, delivers opening remarks at the send-ff event for the 38th annual Denver Rustlers trip to bid on the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblos at a send-off event at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Standing by are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; Rustlers founder Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings; and Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado secretary of state nominee Pam Anderson and state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, the 8th Congressional District candidate, both Republicans, catch up at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
After explaining how the bidding works, Denver Rustlers founder Tim Schultz, center, sings "Happy Birthday" to Lynea Hutton, vice president of people and culture at the CU Foundation, as Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, snaps a photograph, at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the charitable group takes its 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
State Reps. Alex Valdez, Mike Lynch and Matt Soper visit at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, visits with former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, visits with Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown and Republican consultant Katie Behnke at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
John Kellner, the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and the 2022 Republican nominee for attorney general, visits with the Colorado Auto Dealers Association's Tim Jackson at Shanahan's Steakhouse in Denver before the Denver Rustlers embark on the charitable group's 38th trip to the Junior Livestock Auction at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
"Our objective is to make sure all these kids walk away with some money," said Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings and a founder of the group, as the bipartisan crowd munched on sliders and brunch fair at Shanahan's Steakhouse before boarding buses for the trip south.
Mizel said the group had raised more than $100,000 to bid on the prize-winning livestock, including cattle, hogs, lambs, goats, rabbits, chickens and turkeys.
Among the most notable auction results were:
Grand champion steer, Stetson Gabel of Weld, $58,0000, purchased by the Sam Brown family
Grand champion hog, Avery Kimble of Montrose, $36,000, purchased by the Denver Rustlers
Born in the mid-1980s when the auction was in danger of being canceled because no one was bidding on the champion animals raised by 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth, Rustlers soon inspired competing civic-minded groups from throughout the state, which have together raised more than $12 million to help young Coloradans pursue careers in agriculture.
"This was really born in bringing people to Pueblo from the Denver metro area to help make sure the kids who put their all into heir 4-H projects over the year can get a good reward for doing that," Gov. Jared Polis said.
Before the Rustlers departed, Polis introduced several cabinet members and gave a shout-out to the woman he called the "mayor" of the state fair, Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. Polis noted that this year's state fair honored "centennial" ranchers and farmers, whose families have been working the land in Colorado for at least 100 years and are among the 200,000 state residents who are fuel the $47 billion industry.
"Some are fifth-generation, some are sixth-generation, really paying forward the living legacy to make sure that ag and ranching aren't just a storied part of our past but are a dynamic and growing part of Colorado's future, part of our economy, powering jobs and powering opportunities in rural Colorado," he said.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said that supporting the auction helps keep dreams alive.
"Thank you all of you for being here to support Colorado agriculture and especially the next generation," he said. "The kids that you're going to meet today have moms and dads. They have grandparents who don't know whether they're going to be able to pass their farm or ranch on to the next generation of Coloradans. They're deeply worried about that for a lot of reasons, but the principle reason is the drought that we're facing in the West."
Added Bennet: "Please do everything you can to bid these animals up so that the kids have a sense that there is a future there for them on their parents' farms and ranches."
Tim Schultz, who founded the Rustlers along with Mizel and dairy operators Dick and Eddie Robinson when he was commissioner of agriculture, explained how he and Katie Kramer, the president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, would handle bidding for the group. Political consultant Josh Hanfling of Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs has worked for several years to organize the event with Mizel, Schultz and Kramer.
Other elected officials, candidates and prominent political people in attendance included U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck; Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera; Attorney General Phil Weiser; Secretary of State Jena Griswold; State Treasurer Dave Young; state GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown; statewide Republican nominees Heidi Ganahl, John Kellner and Pam Anderson; former Secretary of State Wayne Williams; Boebert's Democratic challenger Adam Frisch; Republican 8th Congressional District nominee Barb Kirkmeyer; and, a slew of state legislators and county commissioners.
Reporter Marianne Goodland contributed to this article.
