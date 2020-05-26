On Monday Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the city's eateries will reopen their dining rooms and counters on Wednesday, joining those across the state.
Restaurants statewide can open for dine-in service as of Wednesday at half capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, but bars will remain closed, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday. The prohibition went into effect March 16, as part of wide-ranging measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Workers and customers will have to wear face masks, except while eating and drinking.
"We are looking forward to safely welcoming back sit-down service at Denver restaurants, and are working quickly to process the 375 applications we have received the past few days to expand outdoor patio seating," the mayor said in a statement Monday. "I also strongly encourage vulnerable populations to continue to abide by more stringent safer-at-home guidelines.”
Polis signaled last week that restaurants likely would be able to begin their gradual return to normalcy this week, as long as they take precautions, including spacing customers a safe distance apart and taking the temperature of employees before each shift.
Other state recommendations include:
- Providing guidance and encouragement on maintaining 6-foot distancing between employees.
- Wearing face coverings during customer interactions
- Wearing gloves and face coverings whenever possible during meal-prep and cleaning.
- Instituting frequent breaks to wash hands.
- Requiring employees to stay home when showing any symptoms or signs of sickness.
- Encouraging employers to provide high-quality face coverings,
The full restaurant guidelines are available by clicking here.
Since the governor issued Colorado's stay-at-home orders in March to stem the spread of coronavirus, the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors of the state's tourism-dependent economy. The Colorado Restaurant Association estimated a $975 million loss in April alone, as scores of workers moved onto unemployment rolls.
Tuesday at 2, state officials will talk about the guidelines and answer questions, including implementation, training, staff consideration and responding to an outbreak. Restaurant owners are required to report to health agencies and to cooperate with those agencies' instructions.
The call will include Jeff Lawrence, director of the Division of Environmental Health and Sustainability at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, and Michelle Stone-Principato, director of the Liquor Enforcement Division of the Department of Revenue.
Those interested can register by clicking here.
On Saturday El Paso County announced it had been granted a waiver, or variance, from a statewide prohibition on in-person dining.
"Coloradans value our diverse culinary scene and amazing restaurants, and I’m proud that our state is now providing science-based guidelines on how restaurants can open as safely as reasonably possible for their employees and customers," Poils said in a statement.
"The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible."
Douglas, Teller and Fremont counties were cleared to reopen in-person dining in recent days, provided they follow the same restrictions that apply in El Paso County, including limiting dining rooms to 50% of their normal capacities.
Dieter Schnakenberg, owner of Edelweiss, an upscale German restaurant on the city's southwest side, said Monday he was thrilled that restaurants in the rest of the state would soon open.
Edelweiss re-opened for dine-in service Sunday with a limit of 50 guests at a time, though it has asked officials to accommodate more due to its many rooms and size, he said. It was limited to carry-out and delivery during the statewide closure of dine-in service.
"I'm excited for everyone," he said. "We're excited to be open. It's very limited, but anything is better than closing our dining room."
Customers "seem ecstatic" to be dining in, he said. "I've had so many customers just thank me for being here and open, and employees with huge smiles, so happy to wait on customers.
"We've all been very anxious for this day."
The restaurant lost around $150,000 during the closure just in overhead, not counting loss of sales, he said.
"It might have been better to close, but we couldn't have hit the ground running if we did."
As for restaurants around the state re-opening on Wednesday: "It's going to be tough for the ones that closed," he said. "Hopefully we didn't lose too many."
Bruce Harris, manager of Front Range BBQ on Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs, said his restaurant plans to re-open for dine-in service on Friday, allowing time to finish renovations and staff training.
"I'm just happy that we're able to try to open," he said. "We're ecstatic to have the opportunity to be open."
The governor's order also allows children's day camps and youth sports camps to open June 1, though overnight camps will remain closed in June,.
“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible," Polis said.
"The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them."
The easing of restrictions will also allow private campsites are allowed to open as of Monday, the release stated.
The executive order closing ski resorts has expired, it added.
Colorado Springs Gazette reporter and editor Lance Benzel contributed to this report.
