After months of complaints from nearby residents, the city disassembled the encampment ringing Morey Middle School in central Denver on Wednesday.
Denverite reported that the city warned of hazardous conditions in the makeshift community, including “pests, litter, human feces and urine, biohazards, rotten food and trash accumulation.”
Before the sweep, activists online had invited supporters of the homeless community to show up to ensure their safety and assist them with the move. “Traveling in groups, concealing your identity and PPE are all encouraged!” wrote @AfroFrontCo on Twitter.
Approximately 30 people were still at the school when the cleanup began. Many of them reportedly moved to other public areas. Although Denver schools are beginning their year virtually, registration will occur in person.
Following a meeting of the city council’s safety committee, Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca commented that such encampment clearings “revealed these data points” that the committee heard from the public defender — namely that 38% of cases coming before courts in Denver involve people experiencing homelessness.
There were outreach workers on hand at Morey and transportation to local shelters. However, some people are reluctant to go to the shelters out of fear of catching COVID-19 there. The city has recently cleared other encampments, including one across the street at Saint John's Cathedral.
