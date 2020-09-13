Approaching a historically consequential election, Denver citizens are stepping up in a big way.
The Denver Elections Division has reportedly received over 8,000 applications from volunteers wanting to work as election judges in the 2020 election. There are about 1,100 positions available.
Despite the abundance of applicants, Denver is still lacking Republican representation.
The election commission is calling for more Republican applicants to maintain equal representation among political parties for the election judges.
Staff is chosen based on party affiliation with the goal of selecting one-third Democrats, one-third Republicans and one-third unaffiliated or minority party members, in order to maintain a good representation of the voters.
This party balance is required by state law.
Voter Service and Polling Centers are open from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3 this year, located throughout the city and County of Denver.
Election judges are paid between $13 and $17.50 per hour depending on the position.
There are numerous VSPC positions, including support judges who assist voters, voting techs who assist with voting equipment and registration judges who assist with voter registration and issues ballots.
Election judges receive paid training from the Denver Elections Division and must pass a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background check.
Election judges must be U.S. citizens, be registered to vote in Colorado and not have a family member on the ballot. Election judges must also have never been convicted of any election offense or fraud.
Applications are due by Oct. 14. Application materials are available at denvergov.org.
