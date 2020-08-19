As the COVID-19 pandemic brings even more economic turmoil, Coloradans are facing a need for higher income to afford where they live.
A study by the personal finance website SmartAsset ranked Denver 9th in the top 10 cities with the highest income needed in order to pay rent.
The report found that the income needed to pay rent in Denver without being "cost-burdened" is about $82,300, calculated as if the renter paid no more than 28% of their income on rent. That price has risen by nearly $10,000 since a 2018 study by SmartAsset, which moved Denver from 10th most expensive city to 9th.
Cost-burdened refers to a household that spends more than 30% of its annual income on rent or mortgage payments and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Between January 2020 and April 2020, the study found, the average two-bedroom monthly rent in Denver was roughly $1,900.
But despite the cost of the income needed to pay rent without being housing-cost burdened, the average median income for a home in Colorado stands at just over $68,000, a whole $14,000 behind what is needed.
That problem is reflected nationwide: the study found that in over a quarter of large U.S. cities, renters needed to earn six figures annually to avoid being cost-burdened.
The state of Colorado, however, has moved to try and help those struggling to reach rent during the pandemic. In July, Gov. Jared Polis announced a new state program aimed at spending nearly $20 million of the federal CARES Act fund to help those struggling with payments
House Bill 1410 led the way to the Property Owner Preservation Program, which will help people with rent and mortgage payments, as well as other housing services. The program will be part of the state Department of Local Affairs.
“This has been an incredibly challenging time for many Coloradans,” Polis said in a statement at the time. “I want to thank the legislators who worked on this bill and applaud them for their efforts. This fund will help Coloradans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and need rent assistance.
The Apartment Association has also assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for Coloradans, which can be accessed here.
