Denver Public Schools deputy superintendent Tamara Acevedo announced Thursday afternoon that students, who are now in their second week of remote learning, will now be able to decide on a class-by-class basis which grading option they prefer for the rest of the semester.
Students can choose to receive a letter grade on their transcript or to opt for the credit-or-no-credit system. Any F grades will be changed to “no credit,” and students would have the opportunity to earn credit at a later time, according to the newsletter that was sent to families around 4 p.m. Thursday.
“The key piece that I think can’t be overemphasized enough is that students will be able to improve upon their grade for the rest of the semester,” Brad Laurvick, a DPS board member, said on Thursday during a virtual town hall hosted by lawmakers of North and West Denver.
“That means whatever grade you had on April 6, you can’t go lower than that,” he said. “No one will be penalized for any difficulties experienced during this time."
The new grading system, which applies to all of Denver’s district-run high schools, differs from plans the district announced last week, which only included a credit-or-no-credit option.
But after receiving input from students, families and staff, the Denver school district moved forward with the new hybrid approach, which they view as more equitable because it ensures students who experience difficulties learning remotely or who do not have access to technology aren’t unfairly penalized.
“We know that our students and families are experiencing this crisis in vastly different ways, so we want to ensure that students who are not able to engage in remote learning to the same degree as others will not be disadvantaged by those challenges during this time,” Acevedo wrote in the announcement.
“This decision aligns with that of other metro Denver school districts and considers feedback from national assessment experts,” she added.
Denver’s 60 charter schools can receive a waiver that enables them to adopt their own grading system, according to the newsletter. Elementary school students won’t receive letter grades on their report cards, but instead, feedback from their teachers on whether they understand the learning material.
Middle schools can either adopt the elementary school grading structure or choose a modified version of the high school approach.
“We appreciate all that our community members are doing to put Students First to help our families make it through this unprecedented situation without losing ground on their students’ education,” Acevedo told DPS families in her closing remarks. “Thank you for your understanding and your feedback. Please take good care of yourselves and your families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.