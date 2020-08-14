The Denver Public Library is accepting nominations for its annual Latino Community Service Awards.
Each year, the library honors Latino leaders with three awards, and winners are selected by a committee of library commissioners, community members and library staff. The awards, sponsored by Swinerton Builders, are meant to honor individuals who “have made a deep and lasting impact on our city and state.”
“For us it is really (about) creating that space to acknowledge the contributions of people in our community and acknowledge that they are part of making our community strong and healthy,” Erika Martinez, director of communications for the library, told Colorado Politics. “It is really important to create that space, and the Latino awards is one of the ways we do that.”
The Lena L. Archuleta Community Service Award awards those in the Denver community, beyond paid employment, in the field of education, youth development, early childhood programming or education policy. The Eric J. Duran Community Service Award awards those who work to advance community development and or cultural life through their involvement with the DPL or another civic institution, beyond paid employment. Finally, the César Chávez Latino Leadership Hall of Fame Award awards an individual who is committed to social justice and has made a significant positive impact in their community through community organizing, direct service and or advocacy and public policy.
All nominees must be a person of Latino descent, and while they don’t have to live in Denver, their work must have an impact on the Denver community.
“We are really hoping that these awards provide the community an opportunity to acknowledge people who are doing ordinary work in our communities,” Martinez said. “We really want to encourage a diverse group of people and not the typical folks that you see who are getting a lot of exposure. We really want it to be a mixture and an opportunity for folks who don’t necessarily receive (that) recognition to receive recognition.”
Martinez added that the diversity in the people who get nominated demonstrates the need for “such a variety of leaders in our community.”
“I do think we are given an opportunity to lift those voices up, lift that work up in a variety of different ways,” Martinez said.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m., Aug. 28, and may be submitted online at the library’s website, or sent via mail to Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, care of Nadia Rendon,1498 N. Irving Street in Denver.
Winners will be notified in early September and awards will be delivered in September. No public event will be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but winners will be acknowledged through a social media campaign during Hispanic Heritage Month, according to the library.
“We contemplated whether it made sense to have the awards this year, and it was a very quick decision that we have to do this, because we need something positive in our community right now,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.