Demonstrators within Colorado’s Ethiopian community will come together for the fifth time on Thursday morning to march down Lincoln Street to the state Capitol in protest of the deadly conflict unfolding between the Ethiopian government and rebel forces in Tigray, the northernmost region of the East African country.
Colorado is home to a large population of Ethiopian immigrants: nearly 30,000 are estimated to live in the Denver Metro area alone. Many of them are taking action to spread awareness and urge others to join their calls to stop the fighting, which has been ongoing for about 12 weeks.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Nov. 4 that he would deploy soldiers to Tigray after an attack on a government military base. Now the leader who once won a Nobel Peace prize is facing accusations of war crimes and working with forces in the neighboring country of Eritrea to kill thousands of his own citizens.
In its latest update, the United Nations said it is receiving reports of “rising hunger” in Tigray and a “dire lack of access to food.” More than three-quarters of all hospitals remain nonfunctional, according to the U.N., and transportation, electricity, banking and more “have yet to be restored in much of the region.”
“Our concern is that what we don’t know could be even more disturbing,” U.N. children’s agency chief Henrietta Fore said in a statement Wednesday. “For 12 weeks, the international humanitarian community has had very limited access to conflict-affected populations across most of Tigray.”
In a statement, the U.S. called for an immediate end to the violence in Tigray, for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, and for “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” to the region, which is largely closed off to the outside world due to the Ethiopian government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.