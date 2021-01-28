FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Tigrayan refugees who fled Ethiopia's conflict, prepare to cook their dinners in front of their temporary shelters, at Umm Rakouba, a refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan. Huge unknowns persist in the deadly conflict, but details of the involvement of neighboring Eritrea, one of the world's most secretive countries, are emerging with witness accounts by survivors and others.