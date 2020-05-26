Downtown and Capitol Hill will be noisier than usual Wednesday, when the Denver Police Department is scheduled to conduct controlled gunfire tests to calibrate its gunshot detection system.
The tool, called the ShotSpotter, involves acoustic sensors that detect and locate gunshots, then notify 911 dispatchers and patrol officers of the incidents. The process takes less than a minute.
"By quickly notifying police with detailed information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety,” the police department said in a statement. “This system is part of DPD’s comprehensive gun violence reduction strategy.”
The ShotSpotter was found to be a beneficial law enforcement tool, but only under proper protocols, according to an October report from the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank focused on economic and social policy research.
The Urban Institute evaluated police departments in Denver, Milwaukee and Richmond, Calif., and found that from 2015 to 2016, violent and firearm crimes increased while arrests also rose. The group recommended that ShotSpotter come with greater accountability measures, including having police personnel return to a scene if an initial check yields no bullet casings.
Denver police installed ShotSpotter sensors in 2019 around the Ballpark, Union Station and Civic Center Park, covering roughly 12% of the city.
Wednesday's ShotSpotter test will occur between 4 and 11:30 p.m. in several locations around downtown and Capitol Hill. The gunfire tests will include a sequence of gunshots, but no bullets will be fired into the air or ground, according to DPD, and a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety.
“There is no danger to the public,” the police department stressed.
