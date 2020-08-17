On Tuesday between 4 and 10 p.m. the Denver Police Department will conduct live-gunfire tests in nine locations around downtown, Civic Center and Capitol Hill to calibrate the department’s gunshot detection system.
The system, known as ShotSpotter, uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and then determine the location of the gunfire. In less than a minute the system notifies 911 dispatchers and patrol officers of the incidents.
According to the DPD, by quickly notifying police with detailed information, the system “helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests and enhances neighborhood safety.” This system is part of Denver Police’s comprehensive gun violence reduction strategy.
The system was tested in the spring, and was proven in October of last year to be a beneficial tool for Denver law enforcement. From 2015 to July 9, 2020, the ShotSpotter system has led to 300 arrests and 269 recovered firearms, according to data provided by the DPD.
Since its implementation in 2015 in one geographic area, the department has increased the coverage areas over time. ShotSpotter currently covers 12% of the city, but has not been expanded since July of 2019.
Testing for this gunshot detection system comes at a time when violent crime in Denver is on the rise. Shootings and killings were up 50% between January and mid-July compared with the same period last year, data from DPD shows. At least 48 homicides have occurred as of Aug. 3, and by that time in 2018 — Denver’s deadliest year in a decade — the city had recorded 36.
Denver Police and Mayor Michael Hancock have since called on city residents to work together to cut down on the amount of crime occurring.
“We need people to put their guns down, we need community members to step forward, we need family and friends to sound the alarm,” Hancock said at a press conference last week.
The live-gunfire tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by validation of sound detection by the system. The department stresses that there is no danger to the public, as testing will include the use of a bullet trap and no bullets will be fired into the air or ground.
While the DPD states that the gunshot detection system is "very effective," the community is still encouraged to report sounds of gunfire by calling 720-913-2000.
