The Denver Police Department will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to hear from community members about how the agency can be improved.
The meeting will be the first in a series of “listening opportunities” intended to “bring about meaningful change,” the department said in a statement.
Wednesday’s town hall will occur on the seventh consecutive night of George Floyd demonstrations, four of which resulted in violent clashes between police and protesters.
In the upcoming meetings, although dates have not yet been disclosed, residents can express what they want from their police department moving forward.
The Wednesday listening session will be led by police Chief Paul Pazen from 6 to 7 p.m. and can be accessed online by visiting here.
On Tuesday, the police department fired officer Thomas McClay for violating social media policies after he posted, "Let's start a riot," in a post on social media.
