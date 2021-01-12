An official with the Denver Police Department confirmed Tuesday that its leadership is not aware of any DPD officers participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.
DPD is also not carrying out any internal investigations at this time, department spokesman Jay Casillas told Colorado Politics.
Police departments across the country are examining the actions of their officers, as investigators work to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Departments in California, Washington state, Texas and Virginia are among those that have announced ongoing internal investigations, The Washington Post reported.
At least two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended, according to a CNN report, and at least 10 others are under investigation in connection to the siege of the Capitol.
In a statement Monday night, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters that the department "has been actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies.
"Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination,” she said.
On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department released a statement acknowledging potential protest activity in the coming days.
“What we can say at this time is that DPD is aware that there are efforts to organize two possible protests in Denver in the coming weeks and we will continue monitoring and planning accordingly,” the statement read.
"Due to the sensitivity and potential safety concerns, we do not identify specific events, groups, organizers, etc. regarding protests, marches, assemblies," DPD said. "Similarly, we do not discuss in detail our plans for responding to demonstrations/protests as that could jeopardize public and officer safety."
Across the country, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals, according to an internal FBI bulletin first obtained by ABC News.
"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January," the bulletin stated. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."
The warning has heightened security around the state Capitol in Denver, with law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado State Patrol and the FBI’s Denver office, keeping a close on developments.
The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has yet to disclose whether the National Guard will be activated to help control the situation.
