Denver Police Commander Jeffrey Martinez, along with City Council members Jamie Torres and Jolon Clark, addressed public health and safety issues on Thursday related to a recent increase in large social gatherings in the Federal Boulevard Corridor.
The gatherings have led to unsafe health conditions as well as illegal activity and violence, ranging from disagreements to assaults and shootings, both near Federal Boulevard and on it, Martinez said.
“We have already seen some incidents that are very concerning that definitely can and do take the lives of others. We want to make sure we prevent that,” he said. “That is why we are going to work with our community .”
Martinez said police have increased their presence in the area to address some of these potentially dangerous situations.
“Our best bet is to work together and come together so we can enjoy our city,” Martinez said. “But we will enforce the things that we need to, to keep our community safe.”
Santiago Jaramillo, a lifelong resident of the community and co-director of D3 Arts, said he wants to see his community grow and not suffer from incidents like this. He said that the shooting that happened recently was in an alley near where he lives.
“I want to be one of those people to say, ‘We can do this in our community with us. We can do it, we can lead it and we can be the voice for some of the young people and for those who maybe think we can’t talk to the police,’” Jaramillo said.
Both Clark, who represents District 7, and Torres, who represents District 3, touched on the deep culture of cruising on Federal , but said it is important to maintain safe practices, especially during the pandemic.
Clark said that while cruising and hanging out has a long-standing tradition of bringing communities together and has “attracted people from near and far,” incidents that have happened recently do not reflect that.
“These acts are inciting fear, sadness and division in our community,” Clark said. “These actions also hurt the small family-owned businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open in the midst of this pandemic. We stand together today as a community to say that this dangerous behavior is unacceptable and damaging to everyone.”
Clark added that it is incredibly important for people who are gathering socially along Federal wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Torres said that one of the things she did when she was elected was to recognize and honor the tradition of cruising, but keep that tradition away from those who are acting dangerously.
“We are in an area where we value our cars and community coming together on the weekend,” Torres said. “We want to make sure folks like these who are showing their cars are able to do that peacefully, while we are able to put the attention ... (on those) blocking traffic so cars can do doughnuts in the middle of the street. We want police attention exactly where we need it and not on people who are being safe.”
