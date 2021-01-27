Denver officials published a plan this week to reduce natural gas emissions and achieve “net zero energy” in new homes and buildings by 2030.
The city defines net zero energy as a building or home that is “highly” energy-efficient, completely powered by renewable energy, all-electric and a provider of demand flexibility for the power grid.
“Reducing emissions in new buildings and homes is a critical component to addressing climate change in Denver,” the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) stated in a news release.
Buildings and homes made up 63% of all greenhouse gas emissions produced in Denver in 2019, the climate action office estimates. The Net Zero Energy New Buildings and Homes Implementation Plan, released Tuesday, aims to lower these pollutants by updating building codes to require net zero energy in all-electric new homes by 2024 and in all-electric new buildings by 2027. New buildings will be required to “perform as designed” by 2030.
“Through extensive stakeholder input from the Net Zero Energy Stakeholder Advisory Groups and feedback from the community, Denver’s NZE New Buildings Implementation Plan details the targets, supports, and considerations needed to reach net zero energy by 2030 in support of net zero emissions,” CASR Executive Director Grace Rink said.
The goals outlined in the implementation plan will move forward in the Denver Code Adoption process, according to CASR, and will be incorporated into the Denver Building and Fire Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.