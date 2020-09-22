The backend of Denver's city government website is getting a nearly $2 million upgrade to improve messaging and services for residents.
The Denver City Council unanimously approved the five-year, $1.9 million contract with OpenCities, Inc., a Microsoft partner whose parent company is based in Australia.
“While we've made a lot of great inroads over the last several years when it comes to online services, more than half of the calls coming into our 311 contact center are really residents who can't find what they're looking to accomplish on Denvergov.org, so they get frustrated and kind of give up the effort and then just revert back to 311,” Jenny Schiavone, the chief marketing officer for Denver’s Technology Services, said in an interview with Colorado Politics.
But the new contract with OpenCities will help limit those calls and free up resources, she said.
During the last year the city's technology experts spent researching software products that could help meet Denver's needs, they say OpenCities rose to the top, rendering the need for an RFP process moot.
One reason, Schiavone said, is that the platform itself is specifically built for the way that local governments function. In addition to the platform, OpenCities also offers a partnership and consulting service to help the city continue tailoring its online experience without having to invest in custom software.
“We believe OpenCities as a company, with their specific focus in this local government space and the ways that they're continuing to grow their functionality ... is what makes them the right choice for us, because their number one client is government and meeting that resident-experience need that is really unique to governments.”
They also bring a specific technology piece, she said, which is compatible with a software the city uses for permitting and business licensing.
"That was a really unique thing that only they have [that works] with something that we've already made a huge investment in in the city," she said.
Schiavone said her team also looked to the numerous case studies of other cities using the technology, including Austin, Miami, Grand Rapids and Lakewood, which helped convince them the platform was the right choice for Denver.
OpenCities is also cheaper in the long run, she said, compared to the cost of using its current CMS, Adobe Experience Manager, whose licensing structure is more expensive. That system also has required annual upgrade and maintenance fees every year, which were not only costly, but meant that most city staffers were locked out from accessing the backend of the website for weeks.
“OpenCities takes that off the table,” she said, and “it’s something that makes it a lot easier on the folks on the backend within the city who are managing websites for their agency or their program.”
The content management system also meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards and can be accessed on a computer, as well as a tablet or cellphone.
“It really does become a more transparent, equitable experience for a lot more of our residents,” Schiavone said.
The platform will be used by 25 departments and agencies, and roughly 70 city staffers will use the software to manage messaging and services to Denver residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.