At least 250 restaurants and bars in Denver have received the green light to temporarily expand into adjacent streets, sidewalks and parking lots to help stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s new initiative, which kicked off May 18, intends to give local businesses the opportunity to allow sit-down service while adhering to social distancing guidelines as the coronavirus continues to loom.
“This program is just one more way Denver is backing up our commitment to help our local businesses and their employees get back on their feet,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Friday. “Along with our residents wearing their face covering when they go out, the milestone reached today means more people will now have the opportunity to safely support our restaurants and bars, and keeping our city moving toward recovery.”
As part of the patio expansion program, Denver has closed several more streets, including 25th Street from Larimer to Lawrence streets. The city also approved 148 right-of way closures that include partial closures of sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes, and is now temporarily allowing “communal dining” that allows multiple restaurants to share a common space outside.
The first communal dining area was approved to operate on June 23 at Glenarm Place between 15th and 17th streets, according to the Department of Excise and Licenses.
The city has received 300 complete applications, the license department reports.
Roughly 2,800 establishments are eligible to apply, according to city spokesperson Heather Burke, including coffee shops, cafes, wineries and distilleries, or other similar places offering food or alcohol. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to submit proposals online, “with considerations for safety, mobility, and local emergency access.”
Once approved, the temporary program will be available through Labor Day, at which point the city will decide whether to extend the opportunity.
