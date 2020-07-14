The Denver City Council on Monday approved about $18.3 million in contracts that direct federal relief dollars toward health, housing and homeless needs to address the coronavirus, as cases are back on the rise following the lift of local stay-at-home orders.
The city approved a $4 million grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the end of the year to provide Community Development Block Grant funds that will go toward economic development and affordable housing. The funds are administered through Denver Economic Development and Opportunity and the city’s Department of Housing Stability.
“This unique one-time stream of CDBG funds has been made available as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis,” city officials wrote in a memo about the grant. “CDBG funds are administered by grantees under a rigorous set of guidelines and limitations, and there has been some flexibility provided for grantees … . In Denver’s case, this means that we can fund more than our usual annual array of public service projects (typically capped each year at 15%).”
Nationwide, the nearly 50-year-old program had provided annual grants to nearly 1,200 metro and country governments, as well as some states. Cities and counties receive about 70% of funds.
The city also approved a $3 million, one-year contract with LabCorp to provide COVID-19 testing kits and analysis for testing at the Pepsi Center and for the city’s mobile testing. The Pepsi Center’s drive-up testing site recently reduced its capacity to 2,000 tests per day in response to high demand and to prevent further delaying testing results.
Two contracts related to the Colorado Convention Center’s field hospital — which has never been used since the virus outbreak first began and costs the state $60,000 a day — were also greenlighted.
The first contract earmarked $250,000 with Aramark Management Services Limited Partnership, for a new total of $700,000, to provide laundry, cleaning and facility services at the field hospital if needed. The second added $318,000 to an agreement with the state of Colorado, for a new total of $768,000 to secure emergency food, drinks, cleaning, laundry and certain IT services at the Convention Center.
Both contracts expire at the end of September, but can be extended to as late as March 2021, according to Ginger White Brunetti, the executive director of Denver Arts & Venues.
Of the 13 council members, Candi CdeBaca of District 9 was the only one to vote against the contracts. She said the federal relief dollars should be used for needs now, not those that could arise down the road.
“It doesn’t feel necessary,” she said.
Cheri Gerou, the state architect of Colorado, explained that the purpose is to ensure Denver has emergency funding to draw upon if a surge arises.
“We want to make sure there is nothing that impedes the city of Denver for providing and paying for these services,” she said, so the city doesn’t have to “come and ask” the state for it later.
Gerou said the state is only reimbursed 75% in federal relief dollars for its emergency spending, but Denver and other cities receive a full reimbursement because those dollars are funneled down from the state.
Additionally, the city approved a $2 million contract with Brothers Redevelopment to provide COVID-19 emergency rental and utility assistance for low- and moderate-income residents who make up to 80% area median income. Another $2 million contract with Northeast Denver Housing Center Inc. was approved to provide similar assistance.
The Denver City Council also approved a $1 million contract with the Colorado Housing Assistance Corporation to provide mortgage assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners who earn 80% AMI or below.
The city also approved a $2 million contract from HUD’s special Emergency Solutions Grant to prevent homelessness and promote independent living amid COVID-19.
Finally, the city amended two contracts that focus on improving the health of people living with HIV/AIDS, whose immune systems are especially compromised amid the pandemic. The first contract added $2.5 million to a contract with the Colorado AIDS Project and Howard Dental Center. The second contract added about $1.1 million to a contract with the University of Colorado Hospital Authority.
