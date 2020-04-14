Calling a potential rezoning in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood a “tragic” loss of mountain views, the board of Neighbors for Greater Capitol Hill is urging central Denver residents to oppose higher height limits that would affect the view plane.
“Given where our city sits, at the foot of the mountains, these vistas are among the attributes that make Denver unique and special,” a statement from the board reads. “They are something that residents and visitors alike greatly appreciate.”
In April 2019, Neighbors for Greater Capitol Hill split off from the principal neighborhood association in Central Denver, Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods. At the time, the group felt that there was “not enough focus on the matters that actually concern the neighbors.”
The Neighbors board said that the current view plan ordinance westward from the Botanic Gardens stops at Broadway, and that buildings in the Golden Triangle are limited to 175 feet. However, the group does not want that limit raised to 300 feet to accommodate proposed 30-35 “point towers.”
The board urges residents to contact the city's Planning Board, which will hear an update on the Golden Triangle Zoning and Design Standards & Guidelines at its Wednesday meeting. The Planning Board will take no action on the item.
"It would be tragic to lose one of Denver’s great amenities – its prized mountain views – in service to unnecessarily tall development projects," wrote the Neighbors board.
