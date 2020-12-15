Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation, Denver’s coalition of registered neighborhood organizations, is seeking nominations for its 2021 awards ceremony in two categories of recognition.
First, neighborhood organization board members may nominate one Neighborhood Star, who has made a difference in their community, has worked to make Denver a “better place to live,” and who has participated during the past year in a cause or project to better their neighborhood.
The second recognition is a Youth Civic Engagement Award for school and youth organizations that partake in community engagement projects. The award’s goal is to honor 14- to 19-year-olds’ involvement in neighborhood betterment.
“In other words, INC is planting seeds for the leaders of tomorrow’s INC neighborhoods,” the organization explained.
There will be two awards of $500 and one award of $1,000 for activities that groups undertook in 2020. INC has listed the application questions on its website.
Nominations for the Neighborhood Star are due by Jan. 29 and youth awards are due by Jan. 10 to 2021awards@denverinc.org. The awards ceremony will take place virtually on March 13.
Last year’s youth awards went to The Denver Waldorf School and Lincoln Hills Cares, and there were nine recipients of the Neighborhood Star award.
