In the early days of the pandemic, George Sparks, CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and his team cracked open the archives to see what happened during the 1918 flu pandemic. They found the museum shuttered its doors for a month back then, and thought maybe this could be a similar circumstance.
It was not.
“After an extended period of time, it became clear that it was going to take a lot longer than that,” Sparks said.
But while the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the museum normally functions, it did not cripple it, as virtual programs catered to those hungering to learn, scientists and researchers continued to pursue publishing opportunities and foundations and reserved cash flow kept it afloat.
The museum was closed for 100 days, and in that time Sparks said the DMNS team did a great deal of planning on how patrons could return to the iconic Denver attraction, all while continuing to cater online to those who missed visiting exhibits.
“The programs for people immediately went online and we have produced more than 300 virtual programs reaching 70,000 people,” Sparks said. “Half of those have been around science, so the scientists themselves have been delivering value through their webinars.”
The museum’s recently created Institute for Science and Policy, a team focused on crafting public policy using science, also took to the internet to keep going. This program moved from in-person to online when the museum closed, something that Sparks said led to a boost in interested viewers.
The group produced 15 videos, primarily around COVID-19 topics, and have presented them as webinars shown every Monday at 8:30 a.m.
“We have delivered a lot of value and we probably wouldn’t have reached that many people before but the pandemic allowed us to really turn on a dime and do something totally different,” Sparks said. “We have reached probably 9,000 unique households with this webinar.”
In other areas, Sparks said curators and collectors were able to take some collections home to prepare them for viewing instead of doing it in the building. He also said that researchers and scientists with the museum, who had a “backlog” of papers they were working on, now had more time to get their research fully written and ready to publish.
“They wrote 30 papers that are ready to be submitted to journals over the last couple months,” Sparks said.
When they reopened in June, the museum produced a long list of new protocols, including online ticket reservations, a mask mandate, increased cleaning, hand sanitizer stations around the building and, most noticeably, an 80% reduction in capacity.
“We can have up to 1,000 people at a time in the building,” Sparks said. “This is a 600,000-square-foot building, so you can do a lot of social distancing.”
This can be seen when walking through the museum, as the significant drop in guest capacity has led to more space to stand and walk and less congestion in each room. Guests are counted as they come in and out of exhibits to maintain capacity limits, and those waiting are socially distanced by markers on the ground.
Patrons across the building are masked up, and even museum staff as well as performers and educators with the museum can be seen wearing masks, even while dressed in clothing from many centuries ago.
Sparks said the museum is running about 35% of the number of visitors they had last year, a number close to what they had predicted. However, he said they have not seen a real upward trend of more people coming per day.
“I think people are still waiting to see what happens and gain a little more confidence in getting out,” Sparks said. “But I am really happy that we can get that many people.”
He said that they still see a few thousand people come through every day, and The Art of the Brick exhibit, their current temporary exhibit based around LEGO art pieces, has sold out of free tickets every day since it has been open.
Free days will also continue despite the restrictions placed on the museum. Sparks said that they are still working out the exact details.
Another big part of the museum’s visitors came from schools and youth groups coming to visit exhibits, something Sparks said he is expecting to see drop almost entirely in the fall and spring. Last year, the museum saw over 300,000 schoolkids come through.
“So far we haven’t talked to any schools that say they are going to put their kids on a bus and bring them back here,” Sparks said. “And if I was a school superintendent or principal that would be pretty low on my list of things to worry about at this point.”
Since the 2008 recession, Sparks said, all schoolchildren got in free.
In fact, Sparks said that while the museum has “not broken even on cash flow” as they have had to spend more money to keep the museum up and running, they are not hurting for cash and could continue like this for another six months to a year. They have also been able to keep on all of their permanent employees.
“We were in really good shape from a cash point of view; we are a very conservative organization,” Sparks said. “We have built up cash over the last few years so we are able to weather this. If it goes on for five years that is another story.”
Sparks added that the $10 million they normally receive from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District is only down about 6-7%. The museum also received funding from their foundation at the beginning of the year. So while, from a dollar standpoint, Sparks said ticket sales are down around 40%, they are doing OK financially.
Jennifer Kopp, who came to the museum recently with her family and friends, said the visit didn’t feel any different to when she had been there in February.
“It was easy to get the tickets, and then parking was a breeze because there are not letting as many people in,” Kopp said. “It was super well organized in terms of traffic flow and keeping track of how many people were in each exhibit.”
She said when she visited the Monet exhibit earlier in the year, it was very busy, so getting to visit the Lego exhibit with fewer people was a positive experience.
“(You can) do pretty much anything you could do before, you just have to wear a mask while you are doing it,” Sparks said. “I think people have been really pleased at the way we have gone out of our way to make it safe, fun and as near as possible to the museum they have known and loved forever.”
