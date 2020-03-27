Mayor Michael Hancock announced on Thursday evening that he had been tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative.
“After being in contact with someone who was exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, I saw my healthcare provider, was tested and self-isolated until the test results were completed as a precautionary measure,” he wrote on his social media accounts. “I'm thankful to report that my results came back negative.”
Yesterday, the state’s Office of Emergency Management announced that Colorado would receive 5,000 tests, with 2,500 more to arrive next week. However, the tests will be for health care workers and first responders, not for the public.
On Facebook, users reacted harshly to the news that Hancock was able to receive a test while other people who displayed COVID-19 symptoms encountered barriers to testing.
“Glad you are ok, however, it would be great if people with actual symptoms could get tested AND results as quickly!” wrote one commenter.
“Amazing how quickly those results come back for politicians and famous people,” wrote another.
“I presented all symptoms and my partner and I were both on death's doorstep for 10 days each. We were told we didn't [qualify] for a test,” said a Denver resident. “To stay home and rest unless we had an extended high fever or couldn't breathe. How dare you waste a test that could have been used to help someone at risk of death.”
As states struggle to respond to the pandemic, testing remains in short supply. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has said that it is working with companies to expand at-home sample collection and boost capacity. However, it also warned consumers against purchasing self-testing kits, all of which are unauthorized.
